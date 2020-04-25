15 shows and movies that we urgently need even more · KINO.de

Who has Disney+ realize, how many classics and great songs from Childhood are available. But there’s a lot of air is still to the top.

We have created a list of our 15 desired series and movies, which will make it hopefully to Disney+.

“Captain Baloo and his daredevil Crew” know most certainly from the Super-RTL-times. The series is based on characters from the Film “The jungle book” and comprised of 65 episodes. The series brought a lot of fun and in a good mood and would be for the quarantine time is ideal.

Weekend Kids

In “weekend Kids”, we accompany the best of friends, Tino, Tish, Carver and Lor through the entire weekend and what drives you to them in a way. The series was first released in 2001 on the Disney Channel in Germany. There are a total of four seasons of the Comedy animated series.

Also, Disney+ produced Originals just for their Streaming service. Here are some of them:

The Dinos

The series to love dinosaur family, many still fresh in the memory. Actor stuck in the full-body dolls and had to move only, while the engineer controlled the realistic facial features. For a children’s series, the effort was pretty big. Also for the Little ones, not leaving the house often, a great Alternative to the Look.

In disney’s “Filmore” the Security Team of X Middle School for law and order. The series is particularly characterized by the fact that it is a satire on the US police series. For this reason, Filmore was impressed by the “” us in a positive way, which is why the series had it more than deserves to run on Disney+. “Filmore” has two seasons with a total of 26 episodes.

Aladdin (Animated Series)

The animated series based on the movie “Aladdin” , the broadcast plays in the time period between the follow-up movies. We guide Aladdin through Agrabah, the experienced together with Jasmine, carpet, Abu, Genie and Iago all sorts of exciting adventures.

Hercules

The animated series “Hercules” is based on the eponymous movie “Hercules”, however, plays in the youth of that wonderful guy. hmm. There the son of Zeus is trying, in addition to his training to be a hero, to conquer the school day and to be with other problems that you have as a Teenager. The mixture of a typical School program, and of Greek antiquity has left an impression and should not be missing on Disney+.

Disney has, in fact, a sense of Humor for the adults of Europe. Here there is a choice of:

Doug

“Doug” has certainly inspired many to keep a diary. The students Doug holds its weekly events, always in his diary, while we see in the series, the events as flashbacks. Together with his friends Patti and Skeeter, the students are trying to conquer the everyday. The series has all the 117 episodes.

“The incredible Hulk” was one with “Iron Man” to the first films of the MCU. Although it is not in the comic book adaptation with Edward Norton to be the best marvel film, but would be happy to have Fans, certainly over the green giants. However, the rights in the USA at Universal Studios. In Germany, the film retains Concorde hire the rights to the superhero. But this is also the case with the “Iron Man”trilogy, the case, and there is also the case of Disney+. So…

The MCU is great represented at Disney+, however, some films are missing, as well as the two Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland. Since Sony owns both Share the rights, there will be Disney+ for the time being, there is no publication. However, we would rejoice to see the entire MCU Saga on the Streaming service. Hopefully it will come to a new Deal between Sony and Disney, but until then, it means: wait and drink tea.

The comedic-Fantasy Film is many still remained in memory, due to the mixture of cartoon animation and real film. The plot is inspired by a classic fairy tale and in the main the roles we find Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey again.

“Malcolm in the Middle” at Disney+? In fact, it is possible, after the Acquisition of Fox by Disney. The charming cult series the chaotic family has found many of the spectators caught on and is still today a huge popularity. Only Recently, a Survey-Mail has made the round, in the Disney+ some of the series presented, including “Malcolm in the middle”. It remains to be seen whether we will see the series soon.

“Listen, who’s hammering there!” is many still fresh in the memory, especially the main star Tim Allen. The American Sitcom is from the Tim Tayloers everyday life and his family. Tim is also host of the Home improvement show “Tool Time”, in which he attempts to tackle home improvement tasks with whimsical technological inventions. The television series was produced by Touchstone, which is a subsidiary of disney.

What happened to the Stars of the cult sitcom, and how they look today, we can tell you like to:

The Fantasy series “Once upon a Time – once upon a time…” is about the mother, Emma Swan, and their son Henry at birth for Adoption. After ten years, Henry visits his mother and shows her to Storybrooke, a place where all the fairy tale characters life, can’t remember but in your stories.

The New Spider-Man

Again Spider-Man! The animated series from the 90s was in many quite popular and had one of the best Intros. Of course it’s about Peter Parker, the Man fights as Spider-against crooks and super-villains. What many did not know: The series was animated by the Japanese animation Studio Tokyo Movie Shinsha, drawing, among other things, for “Detective Conan” is responsible. As a Highlight of our Childhood, the Spider-Man is a must series, of course.

Our wishes for Disney+. Some titles have better chances, others rather less. We look forward to what may come to us.

