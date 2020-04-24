Your Spotify list favorite song by her Ex reveals

Selena Gomez has compiled for the Streaming platform Spotify is now a cooking Playlist. The musician stressed in the announcement that it is to your favorite songs, run her in the Background when she’s cooking. And lo and behold, besides their own Songs, also the title of your good friend Taylor Swift on it. Not only that, but Also “the snow child” from your Ex The Weeknd listen to SelGo, obviously, still do. In 2017, the singer with the musician was, they parted to their own information, according to but in a Good way. But “One Direction”member Niall Horan hears the 27-Year-old, when she swings in the domestic kitchen cooking spoon. “Slow Hands” she added to your Playlist. Actually, the British, and the “Rare”interpreter, according to its own statements, only friends, but more often it was said to the musicians a fling. Whether there’s something going on between Selena Gomez and Niall Horan is not known. The singer proves with her Playlist that supports you friends and also your Ex. By the way: A Song by her Ex Justin Bieber, you will not find!