Wide hips conceal: Fashion expert shows: With these tips, you get your curves in shape

In the 50s, we loved the curves of Bettie Page (†85) and Marilyn Monroe (†36), a few years later, in the ‘ 60s, wanted at once, all look like the tenderest of all the It-Girls, Twiggy (70), or the fragile-looking screen legend, Audrey Hepburn (†63). The curvy women from the past decade were considered at once, almost as chubby. And so it went on. In the 70s, the trained Amazons, such as “Wonder Woman” Lindsay Wagner (70), the end of the 80s, the Supermodels Claudia Schiffer (49), Cindy Crawford (54) and co. came in the 90s and again the child women, following the example of Kate Moss (46). followed In the zero years of the breast were miracles, like Pamela Anderson (52) popular, which were obsolete as of 2010, of the shade of the Pos of Jennifer Lopez (50) and the essential Kim Kardashian (39).

What is the body we 2020 idolize? We will see it. What can we learn, though from this development is that it matters whether we conform to in the course of this decade to the supposed ideal of beauty. Because it may already be in a few years time. And his body forced to bring in a Form that corresponds to it actually, will not make you permanently happy.

What parts should every Plus-Size woman in the Cabinet, reveals Desgnerin Miyabi Kawai here!

What parts should every Plus Size woman and how to find his style? She is a stylist, fashion designer, and now also book author: Miyabi Kawai is a real all-round Talent. In an exclusive Interview during the “Fashion & Style” Tour of “sheego” we spoke with her about the developments around the Curvy Trend, and about which parts should have each and every Plus Size woman in the Cabinet.

Why hide hide in no case is

To Hide our body shape is the opposite of exactly what we want to actually. To want to your hips laminating, in which you verhüllst you with layers of oversized clothing, wearing only in addition to your “problem zone” spreading appear, as it really is. Laminating can be defined as: in a way that a positive effect is generated. And that is exactly what is the most important rule, your waist is your problem area, but your curve, you should be proud of. My best tipshow you and your curves in the scene, I’ll show you in the Video above.

