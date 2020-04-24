Where is Greta? Thunberg-Protest Thunberg

Updated on 24. April 2020, At 16:12

The activists of the Fridays for the Future have shifted their Protest in the light of the corona of a crisis on the Internet. The initiator of the movement, Greta Thunberg, has posted a photo, on your jacket, your shoes and your protest sign you see of your self, each track is missing.

More current information on the Coronavirus, you can find here

Your jacket, shoes and her protest sign are there – but where is Greta? In the light of the corona crisis and the dodging of the planned climate protection-demonstrations to the Internet climate activist Greta Thunberg has posted a picture of your protest without himself.

The photo from the place of their now-famous climate strike in front of the Reichstag in Stockholm showed on Friday, although the classic Protest-Outfit of the young Swede, purple jacket, blue Sneakers, and a shield with the inscription “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (the school strikes for the climate). The 17-Year-old self couldn’t see anything.

“Today, we had planned a global climate strike with millions of participants,” wrote Thunberg to the picture on Twitter and Instagram. In an emergency you would have to adjust, however. At the same time she made clear: “The climate crisis continues. And we must combat any crisis.”

For Thunberg, it was the 88. Week of their protest for more climate protection. You usually during your free-daily protests, a photo of yourself online, that she had shown with her protest sign, or last home with a protest note. Whether or not you made the photo myself, remained unclear. (jwo/dpa)

You can also read: All of the developments around the Coronavirus in our Live Blog

© dpa

