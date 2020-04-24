Unrealistic, cancelled, or is it possible? So it stands to concerts and open airs this summer – an Overview

In the organizer’s agenda is in Chaos. An Overview of what we can expect from this summer in terms of Festivals.

The Argovia festival will not take place this year. Other Festivals are the time possible, a rejection is very likely. Image: André Albrecht

Confusing information there is, for example, to the concerts of Rammstein and Celine Dion. On the Website of the relevant organiser of the concerts are not cancelled, even though the ban on public Assembly to the 8. June is. Also, Pearl Jam cancelled their tour of Europe for a long time and moved. On the Website, but can be still bought Tickets.

Promoter André Béchir is trying to postpone the concerts. Most of the new dates are not available yet. The major Festivals in Montreux, Nyon, and Verbier in July are now cancelled, the Greenfield Festival in Interlaken from 11. – 13. June, but not yet. Although the implementation is solely from an organisational and logistical point of view, is hardly conceivable. Similarly, the St. Gallen Open Air, this is also not cancelled yet. We are trying to create in this Overview of the musical major events some clarity: