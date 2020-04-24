Under these conditions, the hairdressers may 2. May open again

In addition to shops with a size of about 400 square metres and shopping centres, may also hairdressers, and cosmetic studios from the 2. May in Austria, to re-open.

However, there is to note, according to Wolfgang Eder, the Federal Guild master of the hairdressers, strict working conditions.

Customers must wash entry hands

2. May may open, in addition to cosmetic studios, hairdressers again. What are the rules to observe carefully, in the said Federal Guild master of the hairdressers, Wolfgang Eder, recently Ö1 Morning Journal. Accordingly, the customers visit to the Salon must Face masks to wear and her hands when to wash or sanitize. There is always a safety distance of one metre must be maintained. This is not true, however, of the distance between the hairdresser and the customer, so Eder. Only between the customer and the next to him is the work of the hairdresser ends we must keep the safety distance of one Meter. In addition, it is the duty of hairdressers, beauty treatments like Eyelash tinting, eyebrow plucking, Shaving and beard care Face shield made of plexiglass to wear.

Hairdressers equipped possibly with masks for customers

Should a customer have no protection mask, there is, according to Eder “likely to be masks in stock“ that can be handed out by the companies. Whether you demand for protective masks something or this free available, leaving the hairdressers themselvesso Eder. To 2. May it be other decisions regarding the security arrangements in the hairdressing salons. For many companies, according to Eder, it is unclear under what conditions they may be allowed to work.