TV-tips: Mila Kunis in space-fairy tale, “Jupiter Ascending”

20:15 Clock, ProSieben, Jupiter Ascending, Sci-Fi Epic

Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis) is a cleaning lady, but fate wants it otherwise. As you want to donate eggs, it is attacked by aliens, the costumes of your life. The genetically produced Ex-military hunter Caine (Channing Tatum) comes to her rescue. It turns out that she has a Royal heritage, and so to the most powerful family in the universe belongs. This, however, brings large dangers.

At 20:15, The First, Toni, male, midwife – A round thing, Comedy

Special treatment for celebrities in the midwifery practice of Toni Hasler (Leo Reisinger). Reluctantly, he takes on birth preparation for the pregnant woman game wife, Kathy (Jessica Matzig). That her husband Walli (Artem Gilz) is a national team player, world champion and Superstar of the Munich football teams, impressed with Toni little. Through his self-consciousness of confinement helper gives, after some initial turbulence, the necessary respect. Hardly the child is in the world, is Toni for Walli to the indispensable assistant.

20:15 clock, ZDF, Old: no Chance, detective series

A confused woman to go in broad daylight with a knife at passers-by. Then she collapses dead. Dr. Sommerfeld (Christina Rainer) warns Voss (Jan-Gregor Kremp) and his Team are still at the scene of the crime to touch the body. Because the woman was killed with the sneaky odorless and tasteless poison of lead acetate. But that’s not enough: It turns out that it does have to do Voss and his investigators with a serial offender.

20:15 clock, arte, In truth: of the hunt, crime

Rural Idyll: a beautiful house, a loving young mother, a cute Baby. Suddenly, shots are fired – the young wife did not survive. Her husband, the doctor André Colman (David Rott), can explain the attack as little as Detective chief superintendent Judith Mohn (Christina Hecke) and her colleague Freddy Breyer (Robin Sondermann). Then a friend is kidnapped Collmanns and a Video by the perpetrators themselves in to the police. He requires “truth in the case of Nadine Abeck”. The investigations lead poppy and Breyer in a case which was completed for the police a long time ago.

20:15 Uhr, Tele 5, Warm Bodies – Zombies with heart, horror, romance

After the Zombie Apocalypse, the remaining people. The undead stagger through the world in search of food: human brains! Gone with the memories of the victims are addresses. As a Zombie, R (Nicholas Hoult) eats the memory of Julie’s friend, in love he madly, unprecedented feelings awakening in him. You can go to the well?