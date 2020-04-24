Tom Brady runs in the wrong house in Tampa





In his new place of residence, Tampa must find Tom Brady apparently still fine. Within a few days of the Quarterback-the Star has taken care of the same for two incidents in the city in the U.S. state of Florida.

Two weeks ago, the 42-Year-old went accidentally into someone’s house, reported “TMZ“now. Brady really wanted to get one of the Trainer of his new NFL club Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to some of the materials. However, instead of in the house of Byron Leftwich, Brady went in the neighbor’s house, David Kramer. Brady knocked on the door, therefore, is to entered the house and quickly became the baffled Kramer. “I have sat here and saw this great shadow came to my front door. Then I heard the door knob turned. And I just thought: ‘Who the hell comes into my house?'”, David Kramer said the celebrity Portal.

Brady asked, seemingly surprised: “Am I in the wrong house?” Shortly thereafter, he apologized. “I’ve never seen you leave someone a house,” said Kramer. Recently Brady had been from a because of the corona crisis closed the Park sold, as he wanted to play sports. A Park Ranger noticed them and asked to go home immediately, said Tampa mayor Jane Castor.

The Football-Profi took the incidents with a sense of Humor. “In Parks, to penetrate, to break in and come in … I feel in Tompa Bay at home,” he wrote on Twitter. The word creation Tompa Bay is a composition of the first name and the name of the city.