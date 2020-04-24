This Allstars covers together Foo Fighters for a good cause

They all sing from home: Countless musicians have signed up for the charity Single “Times Like These” together.

It is hardly a day that is not a new Livestream concerts, Instagram video, or archived Live recordings of Shows with well-known Bands to be released goes on currently. There is no doubt: In a global exception situation such as the Coronavirus pandemic, not help the music not only to entertain the people in Isolation – it can also be used for good.

So, on Thursday, the 23. April, a series of musical Superstars joined forces to cover the Foo Fighters Single “Times Like These” via Livestream. Orchestrated the action from the “BBC Radio 1’s Stay Home Live Lounge”, to unite the musicians and to collect money at the same time.

Check out the Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GElP4YdrBE

The proceeds from the charity Single will benefit the organizations “Children In Need”, “Comic Relief” and the “COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund” of the world health organization (WHO). Under the assembled celebrity guests including Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Bastille, Sam Fender, Rita Ora, 5 Seconds of Summer, Hailee Steinfeld, Royal Blood, Sean Paul, Rag’n’are You, Sigrid, Biffy Clyro, Zara Larsson, and of course the Foo Fighters self-Bone.

For some, such as Rita Ora, has “Times Like These” is also a personal importance: “I found this song quite powerful,” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “During the shots I heard the song in a whole new way, and in particular, what we are experiencing, hit it at once so different.” Also, Dua Lipa, commented on the new Cover of the Song: “The appreciation of the small things in life for me was the key,” says the British Pop singer, “and I hope this Cover is a small piece of joy and hope for those who hear it.”

Since the beginning of the corona crisis Live-Streams and living room have concerts in the last few weeks, big boom: Bands like Metallica and Radiohead to publish each week archived recordings of previous Live Shows, Chris Martin, John Legend and more musicians have joined forces under the Hashtag #togethera Thome to host small concerts via Instagram-Live Video and just 18. April was the huge Livestream Event, “One World: Together At Home”, the world stars such as the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish from home performed, in order to collect donations.

