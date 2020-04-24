These 4 hairstyles-Trends from the nineties are back

The Stars make it: Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and co. bring back these four hairstyles-Trends that were already in the nineties, popular

Bored of your own hair? Then try one of the following Nineties hair Trends. With small Styling Tricks you can have a new hairstyle spells that adds variety and also the Stars!

Hair Flip

Strongly inward-turned tips of your hair are back in fashion. And look especially nice with a Bob. Best to use the hair easily with the flat iron to the inside to turn and Look with a light hair spray to fix. If you like, you are as a Finish a little Shine spray in the hair. Selena Gomez is a big Fan of the hairstyle!

For more 90s-trend hairstyles you see in the Video!