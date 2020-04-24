“The Mandalorian”: Then the final 8 comes. Sequel to Disney+ (and that’s why she’s great!) Series News

Episode 7 of “Star Wars”series ” Mandalorian” is fresh out. The Finale of the 1. Season comes on Friday, may 1. May to Disney Plus. We reveal what you can in the new episode to look forward to spoilers without the final large.

The Walt Disney Company

Attention, we know no Details about the Finale, but at the latest, seventh episode, “The Mandalorian”

After the first season of “The Mandalorian” in the USA is gone by (there is Disney+ since November 2019 available), according to Germany soon: next Friday (1. May, 0:01) is Season 1 with the Original “Redemption” (“atonement”) – titled pay attention to follow to the end. Replenishment is then expected to be in October of 2020, with the second season, which is already rotated finished (a Trailer for Season 2 are not) but still.

Dramatic Finale with wit and heart

The love, sincere Kuiil (Nick Nolte) is dead. The mysterious child (also known as “Baby Yoda”) is in the hands of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Ex-Imperial splinter group. The Mandalorians (Pedro Pascal) and his allies have to get rid somehow from a nearly hopeless Position, if you want to see the little rascals and the Whole thing was staged for the happiness of Taika Waititi!

The multi-talented, fresh with the Oscar for best screenplay excellent Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) for his dust-dry sense of Humor knownthat fits perfectly in a Space-Western series such as “The Mandalorian”. He has written the script for the eighth episode, “The Mandalorian” (this is coming from series Creator Jon Favreau), but the Episode nevertheless its stamp on – and not just because he reprogrammed the former, of Kuiil, well nice battle, speaks of the droids, IG-11.

Two of the stormtroopers provide the same at the beginning of the episode for perhaps the funniest moments of the season. But Waititi makes his way to the season finale, no Gag-number such as in “Thor 3: the day of the decision”. If that is not the fact that he was able to as the series a Director (the influence of series Directors is traditionally lower than that of the film Directors), or the fact that he wanted to be seen.

To tell anyway, and without much to – shows the result of a quite wonderful, which is the largest heart on the first sight, Oh-so-hard bachelor. And for the “Star Wars”Nerds, there’s finally a treat that you the Tatooine suns to rise in the face…

Free trial week of Disney+

You can test the streaming service, Disney+ seven days free of charge*. If you stay here, will cost Disney+ 69,99 Euro in the annual subscription or 6.99 per month.

*This is a Link to Disney+ is an Affiliate Link. With the completion of a subscription through this Link, your movie starts. To the price this has no effect.

Taika Waititi in the Podcast

In January, we have talked a whole episode of our podcast, canvas, love, long-only about Taika Waititi and his work.

“The Mandalorian” on Disney+: 3. Season of the “Star Wars”series already in the works