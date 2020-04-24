The harvest must be – TV-News – news

Jupiter Ascending – Fr. 24.04. – ProSieben: 20.15 Mankind was created by Aliens and the Wachowski sisters lose in the Sci-Fi adventure “Jupiter Ascending” (2015) the Chance to create an epic Saga.



With the “Matrix”trilogy, Lilly and Lana Wachowski have created a modern classic

the Science Fiction and impression proved that you are fond of the really big

Questions treat. Also, the work of the brothers and sisters from the year 2015, “Jupiter Ascending”,

does not deal with trifles. It is about the emergence of mankind. This idea

again, nothing: for example, that our species was once of noble aliens

on the earth it was grown. However, the Alien dynasty to totter, as a young

Earth woman (Mila Kunis), through their exclusive genes the heritage of the galactic ruler

in question. It’s a quote-rich space Saga, the epic potential

but by the trivialities playful. ProSieben shows the Film in a repeat

for the Prime Time.

“Jupiter Ascending” is reminiscent, of course, striking to the philosophical-religious Superstructure

in “the Matrix”: The ignorant, all mankind, in truth, a higher external Power,

only a Chosen one with special properties, can save you, you must ensure

but by a well-meaning insiders are informed. This time there are no

under the yoke of the machines, suck us dry, but an extra-terrestrial noble house,

the dominated the galaxy, and after the death of the Despotin just in a veritable

Probate case is involved.

The Equivalent to the “Matrix”the main character Neo is the unsuspecting cleaning lady Jupiter Jones.

This is quite shocked, as her former mercenary Caine (Channing Tatum) times

just opened, that she carries a Gene, which is the rightful heir to

the galaxy-sovereign power. As the wolves descended muscle block you eventually

about that alien to the “original” of all the people on earth only

have planted them a kind of win Immortality Serum to understand

Jupiter is the extent of your determination: you has it in Hand, to change the universe

…

Almost soapige love story

The Sci-Fi Story is tiring, in favor of a one-dimensional love-tale with

long action sequences to be sacrificed. Almost soapig-greasy a empathy is lots of love story

served, which would be in every College movie complex, therefore. And not even the first

quite entertaining around the Drift can shoot in ridiculous situations with foreign shame factor

conceal.

Unfortunately, it failed to meet the Wachowskis, between serious Sci-Fi fantasy spectacle

and decide awesome quotes-fireworks with a bunch of irony. So Jupiter is ”

Ascending” in the end, nothing more than a involuntarily funny “Star Wars”-copy included

“The Matrix”- and superhero-quotes. And Dinosaurs.

Maximilian Haase