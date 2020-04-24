The German voice of Denzel Washington is dead – cinema

Voice actor and actor Leon soil has died at the age of 61 years. He was the standard voice of Denzel Washington and Jason Statham.

Standard voice of Denzel Washington and Jason Statham

Actor and synchronous speaker Leon soil is dead! Like several German media and press reports of the agencies, he died at the age of 61 of cancer.

Many are familiar with the ground as a synchronous speaker. He was the standard voice of the Hollywood Stars Denzel Washington and Jason Statham (most recently in “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw,” as Deckard Shaw). In addition, he borrowed also Stars such as Samuel L. Jackson, Idris Elba or Will Smith his voice.

98 consequences in “Behind bars”

In addition, soil was also acted. 98 consequences, he embodied in the RTL TV-series “Behind bars” the role of Edgar Brooks.

His colleague, Karrenbauer recalled on Tuesday on Facebook to your colleagues: “Your voice, your style and your great game, as well as Much of our time together will stay with me always, in a colorful memory.”

The bottom was also in the “crime scene” and “Rosenheim-Cops”.