Tennis awakens from the corona break: show the tournament, and Germany series

It is what is going on in Tennis. For weeks, the international trips, and rest. However, in Germany, is soon to be played without spectators.

Good news for the tennis fans, the times of drought tend to appear to the end: soon German professionals to restore the Action to the Courts, the sports awakened from the Corona-forced break. The first is from 1. May, a show tournament in Rhineland-planned Palatinate, the German Tennis Federation (DTB) will from 8. June, a national series start. With high-profile occupation.

This Vice-President Dirk Hordorff confirmed the SID on Sunday. “With Jan-Lennard Struff and Philipp Kohlschreiber, we have spoken, you are interested and have expressed their readiness,” said Hordorff: “We are planning to do with 32 men and 24 women, on Monday, the invitations are sent.” Whether Germany’s top player, Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber come as a participant eligible is not yet known.

On Monday, more Details to be announced. “The players should be able to complete training matches at a high level without spectators and for the good purpose,” said Hordorff about the project, created in cooperation with the Portal tennisnet.com . In Austria a comparable series from the 25. May be started.

Mini-tournament with the hemp man and Brown

Before the eyes of the Fans out to Höhr-grenzhausen in the Westerwald district: Whereas, due to the corona crisis, all of the professional tournaments on the Tour until at least 13. July, cancelled or postponed, should open in the Rhineland-Palatinate, a small town among the German professionals Dustin Brown (Winsen/Aller) and Yannick hanfmann (Munich, Germany).

“The anticipation is already large. We tennis players love the Competition. Now we have much earlier than previously thought, the Chance to get a little bit of Competition,” said hemp man, the number 143 in the world ranking, Sky sports News HD: “I didn’t actually thought that it works. A few days ago the pledge came on, and I am looking forward to play again a couple of points.” Co-organizer Rodney Rapson said the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ): “We wanted to make in the first place something for the player.”

Hordorff: “We do not want special rights”

The same applies to the DTB, wants to give his athletes in the corona crisis, the opportunity for match practice. “We want rights not special, the health is in the foreground,” said Hordorff: “Then you have to see what fits in with it. Taking into account the rules on how to keep your Distance, we have found a creative solution.” Patrick Mouratoglou, Coach of Serena Williams, has now announced to launch in nice, a similar series.

In Germany, the first group games are scheduled, each with four players. In the games, only the respective two opponents to stand on the seats, as well as a referee. Of the Matches there is to be such as from Höhr-grenzhausen live pictures, by the Stream, and possibly also in the TV. Stadium events still have to wait, but a first step back in the Competition is.