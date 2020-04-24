Taylor Swift says all the concerts for 2020

Because of the Corona pandemic, the U.S. singer Taylor Swift (30) has canceled all concerts and public Live performances for 2020. “The health and safety of the Fans should always be our first priority,” it said in a statement.

For this year’s planned concerts in the USA and Brazil, should be postponed to 2021. “I’m so sad that I will not see you all at the concerts this year, but I know that it is the right decision,” wrote Swift in the short message service Twitter. “I’ll see you again as soon as possible on the stage, but for now, all is important for us that we adhere to this quarantine.”