So cute Blue Ivy reminded to wash us to the hands – health

The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z shows in a DIY Video, why it is so important to wash the hands with soap and water.

You may think that you would have in the past few weeks already, but really all over the proper hand washing experience. Well, perhaps you are mistaken there.

Since yesterday was a pretty impressive Video, Tina Knowles-Lawson, beyoncé’s mommy has been circulating on Instagram namely, uploaded and this shows very clearly why soap is truly essential. Just in case you need further proof.

The Soap Experiment

To see in the Video: two little hands, Tina Knowles-Lawson’s granddaughter, 8-year-old Blue Ivy, and two plates, in which first of all, indefinable liquids.

A Voice-Over explains what the Whole is: “Because we’re all home festival, there’s now this little DIY Experiment that can imitate your home”, we can hear Blue Ivy say. Then, what is it with the two bowls on to explain: “In a dish, I stirred the water and the pepper together. To represent the Coronavirus. In the other bowl, the Hobby was mixed-scientist different Soaps together. So far so good.

“That’s why you should wash your hands thoroughly”

Then Blue Ivy keeps her index finger in the soap bowl: “You dippst your Finger in the soap mixture. Make sure that really a lot of remains on the Finger.” Subsequently, Dr. Carter Junior dipped your Finger in the pepper-water mixture, and – tadaaaa – the pepper grains move away from the soap.

“That is why it is very important to wash the hands thoroughly,” said the 8-Year-old. “If you wash your hands with soap and water, keep it clean. If your hands are dirty, you could get sick.”

In the comments, the Insta-Community is brimming full of enthusiasm: “This brilliant young Queen 😭,” writes a Userin. Another adds: “Blue for President ✊🏽💯”.

Also on Twitter, the Video was shared countless times. A Userin about writes: “Blue Ivy makes more than the world’s leading politicians.” An other is so excited, tagging the Twitter Account of Donald Trump.

In the United States, where Blue Ivy and Mama Beyonce and Papa Jay live Z, is the number of confirmed Corona cases currently stands at 759’086 (Stand 20. April).

