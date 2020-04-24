Serena Williams about Meghan Markle:I’ve never seen them,never heard of her..

Tennis star Serena Williams does not need to know the best friend Meghan Markle, as they occurred on Monday in the Online Show by Naomi Campbell, with sister Venus. The sisters were part of Campbell’s “No Filter with Naomi” series on the YouTube channel of the Supermodels.

As Campbell Williams asked her if she was glad that Markle had decided to move in with her husband Harry and their son Archie to Los Angeles, answered Serena: “I know what you’re talking about, know nothing about it.

I’ve never seen them, never heard of her, don’t know you. ‘Serena Williams and Megan Markle have become of 2010 to a Super Bowl Party in Miami, Florida, met and over the years are the best of friends.

The 23-times Grand Slam champion also spoke about how Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour helped her wedding dress when she married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The 38-year-old Serena Williams said: “you know that she is a special Person, and I absolutely adore them.

And I love to be with her. First of all, she says: “You’ll get on without me” and I like “OK”Every single sketch, every Design we sent you, and you gave great Feedback, and I said: “Oh my God, you’re so right, that would be really cool and really good.” It was really very, very great. ‘