Selena Gomez fights back

Thus, the former Disney Star Selena Gomez was anything other than agree. She was used to – behind her back – for advertising. Now she’s suing the game, which has promoted the unasked with her.

Before Social Media, it was that celebrities for major brands were advertising. Often they play in commercials for fashion and cosmetics. Thus, the product is awarded a certain amount of exclusivity. People want to buy it then, because she wanted to bring it up with your Idol, or even feel like a VIP. This is actually all on Hand. It should be also clear that the Stars want to be paid for such performances accordingly. After all, they have built an Image that your customer ultimately would benefit. What’s going to happen now but, if a company uses simply unasked the face of a Celebrity. The creators of the game will be out “Clothes Forever – Styling-Game” now, apparently, thanks to Selena Gomez.

Selena demanded million total

In this game, it is, as the Name suggests, clothes. More specifically, your own Avatar can be created that can then travel around the world and the VIPs to dress. Until then, this all sounds very harmless. However, it was advertised in the “Apple App Store”, with promo photos, which clearly Selena Gomez to detect was. The figure looked just like the musician, she wore the Outfit from her cover shoot for the magazine “Flare”. It can, therefore, be no doubt that the singer is to be seen. This sued now, according to “TMZ” the creators on $ 10 million in damages. Particularly piquant is that the aforementioned images of other Stars such as Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and the Beckhams are clearly visible. If the game company is not careful so, you could soon have even more lawsuits on the neck.