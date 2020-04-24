Roland Emmerich’s “Midway – For the freedom of” in the Amazon-exclusive 4K Steelbook reduced – 4K UHD Blu-ray Deals

Roland Emmerich’s “Midway – For the freedom of” in the Amazon-exclusive 4K Steelbook reduced

Posted by Irwin M. Fletcher on 19.04.2020 at 17:22

Recently appeared Roland Emmerich’s war epic “Midway – For freedom” for our home theater, in addition to the Standards in two limited Steelbook editions. The Steelbook with 4K UHD Disc in Amazon.de where the edition is exclusively published, and now reduced in price and can be purchased for 29,74 EUR (instead 34,99 EUR). The Blu-ray Steelbook is only going to get about the Market Place on Amazon. On the 4K Disc of the sound is in German and English Dolby Atmos blended (Blu-ray), in the Extras, besides the audio version, and an audio commentary by Roland Emmerich and several Featurettes that deal with the historical Background of the Film.

“Midway” tells the true, emotional story of the men and women, who, by their courage and determination, managed to change the course of world history: the Pacific, 4. to 7. June 1942. Democracy and freedom are at stake, than it is to meet after the attack on ‘Pearl Harbour’ in the remote midway Islands and a key to each other comes at the the numbers defies moderately weakened American Navy, and air force, against all odds, to a in every respect a superior opponent. With courage and extraordinary determination, and a historically unprecedented battle art, you will confront the Imperial Japanese Navy in a stunning air – and sea battle, which is to initiate the decisive turning point of the Pacific war…

The successful Director and a guarantor for a visually stunning piece of cinema: Roland Emmerich is dedicated in “Midway“the historic fabric is in a stress – and emotion-Packed production with an outstanding Cast, including Woody Harrelson (‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’), Dennis Quaid (‘The Day After Tomorrow’), Mandy Moore (‘This is Us – This is the life’), Luke Evans (‘Fast & Furious’ 6 to 8), Ed Skrein (‘Deadpool’), Patrick Wilson (‘Aquaman’), Aaron Eckhart (‘Batman – The Dark Knight’), Nick Jonas (‘Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle’), Keean Johnson (‘Alita – Battle Angel’), Alexander Ludwig (‘Vikings’), and Tadanobu Asano (‘Thor – the day of the decision’).

