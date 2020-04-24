Predator: Hunting Grounds – Prepare for the fight in the Launch Trailer

On Friday, people and predators go at each other’s throats and we are to Launch Predator: Hunting Grounds next Friday, in the middle of it and live! Once in the armored skin of a Predator stuck: the official video game of the series from Illfonic makes possible. As in Friday the 13th: The Game from the same developer team is online, and in groups of up to four players in a jungle-like arenas against the fought aliens, technologically superior Monster. The predators themselves are of course also in game hand, and with an Arsenal of guaranteed lethal weapons, Arches, Armklingen, plasma cannons and even the so-called Smart Discs fitted, in order to keep the human adversary from the body. Who wanted to always bounce as alien, deadly monsters tops of the trees and from the shadows on unsuspecting victims from falling, you will find it here! In addition to the unique opportunity to be able to for the first time in the role of a predator to hatch, keeps Predator: Hunting Grounds another Surprise for Fans of the film series: The return of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dutch!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JG8WUSnGrqQ(/embed)

Jared Gerritzen, CCO at IllFonic promises: “just like in the movie you will with your Team to find, assess the Situation and your escape to plan. The game provides you all the tools you need, but the strategy is entirely up to you. You are trying to escape the Predator, or turn the tables and become himself instead to hunters? Stay together her to be the Predator with your United fire-power to keep away? Or to inform you dear? You use the environment and the AI to your advantage?“ This is from the 24. April 2020 alone, with you!

Posted on 22.04.2020 by Torsten Schrader

