“Pixel’s” missed?: Repeating online and on TV

In the TV was broadcasted on 23.4.2020 the feature film “Pixels”. They didn’t make it to 20:15 PM Vox turn to look the Film by Chris Columbus? You throw a look in the VOX library, TV Now. There you will find many TV contributions to the broadcast online as Video-on-Demand streaming. Also in the television Pixel is shown, once again, Vox: On 25.4.2020 to 22:00 At.

“Pixels” in TV: that’s the point

In 1982, Sam Brenner and his friend take part in the Cooper at the first Arcade Want world Cup. The burner comes on to the finals but is losing against the spiteful Plant in the game Donkey Kong. NASA sent the recordings of the games into space to contact extraterrestrial life in contact. The aliens interpret the recordings of the games as a Declaration of war on the people and attack the earth. Since the military is powerless, asks the U.S. President Wants. Cooper and his old friend Sam Brenner to help Because as a former video game Champion, he knows best how to defeat Pac-Man, Donkey Kong & co. Along with other Arcade-gamers, the weapons specialist, Violet Van Patten, Sam fights this Time in the real rather than in virtual life against video game characters! (Source: Vox, transmitted through the SPARK program magazines)

All of the actors in “Pixel” at a glance

Repeat on the: 25.4.2020 (22:00)

In the case of: Vox

Of: Chris Columbus

With: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Monaghan, Brian Cox, Matt Lintz, Ashley Benson, Jane Krakowski, Denis Akiyama, Sean Bean, Dan Aykroyd, Affion Crockett, Lainie Kazan, Rose Rollins, Bill Lake, Jackie Sandler, Tim Herlihy, William S. Taylor, Jared Sandler, Tucker Smallwood, Tom McCarthy, Martha Stewart, and Serena Williams

ScriptTim Herlihy and Timothy Dowling

Camera: Amir M. Mokri

Music Henry Jackman

Genre: Action & Science-Fiction

Year of production: 2015

FSK: From the age of 6 released

In HD: Yes

