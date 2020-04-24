Niles Fitch is the first black Disney Prince – Hamburg

With the new movie, “the Secret Society of Second-Born Royals to be” media companies “Disney” the first black Prince.

It’s finally here! In 2020, the first dark-skinned actor a is “Disney” Prince! The “This is us”-actor, Niles Fitch embodies Prince Tuma in a new “Disney”series, which is broadcast in the online video store, “Disney+”, of the company. The series, called “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals”, is a Science Fiction series about second sons of kings, all of which are equipped with special powers that will help you to protect the world. The young must learn the Royal to use their powers and use them for the Good. Therefore, you will be taken to a special school, which is headed by Professor James Morrow, and of the actor Skylar Astin played. Prince Tuma, Niles Fitch’ character, is considered to be charismatic, and his superhuman abilities for the success of the team is of crucial importance. As the young Prince, however, is very self-centered, he gets in the series first of all, a lesson in empathy.

“Disney+”: Of Secret Society of Second-Born Royals are “”

The main cast of the new “Disney”series, Niles Fitch, shared the news on his Instagram Account and wrote: “Welcomes Disney’s first black Prince.” It was also already published the first photos that show the complete Cast of the “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals”. The actor, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, Olivia Deeble, Niles Fitch, Faly Rakotohavana, Isabella Blake Thomas, Elodie Yung, Ashley Liao, Noah Lomax and Greg Bryk belong. “Disney” has fallen in recent years due to the lack of optical diversity of the performers is strong in the criticism. In the year 2017, Zendaya revealed that she returned to the Disney Channel, because she saw a lack of diversity and representation for Viewers of all the countries of origin wanted to make sure. “Disney” moves with “Secret Society” in a better direction, and Fans can’t wait to see how Niles Prince Tuma brought to life when the movie of this summer comes out in theaters!