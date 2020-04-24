NFL Superstar Tom Brady trespassing commits in a new place of residence – American Football

This path he has yet to recite!

NFL Superstar Tom Brady (42) is not in his new place of residence Tampa in Florida obviously still so good and had within a few days, in two private transactions.

How the celebrity portal TMZ reported, stepped the Football Pro two weeks ago accidentally in a strange house. Actually, Brady wanted to be a coach of his new club the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Instead, he landed in the kitchen of the neighbors.

Officially, it’s called Trespassing. In Florida, a prison, a suspended sentence or a criminal record threatens for it.

But the neighbor took it to the lucky locker.

David Kramer about his reaction when he saw Brady: “Holy fucking Sch****! Tom Brady is in my fucking house!“ He had even sat in the kitchen, when suddenly “this big guy in my house”. Kramer: “He looked at me once, let his two travel bags just fall to the ground. (…) I’ll never forget the expression on his face.“

Brady-I just asked: “Am I in the wrong house?” After several apologies, he took his bags and was gone. Kramer: “I’ve never seen you leave someone a house.”

Not the only incident!

Brady had been expelled from the Corona-crisis-closed Park when he wanted to play sports.

However, the Quarterback takes it with a sense of Humor, tweeted on Thursday: “In the Park, to penetrate, to break in and come in… I feel in Tompa Bay like home.”

The word creation Tompa Bay is a composition of the first name and the name of the city.

► Brady has won with the New England Patriots-six Times to the Super Bowl, and is thus the most successful Quarterback in the NFL history. A few weeks ago, he moved for the first time in his professional career, the Team and plays in the future for the Bucs.