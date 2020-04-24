New Music Alert – Charlie Puth & Zedd working on a common Song

New Music Alert



Charlie Puth and Zedd have a new Song in the Pipeline, what have you betrayed yourself in Instagram.

Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding, Ariana Grande – the list of musicians with whom the German-Russian DJ Zedd, collaborating is a long one. And she doesn’t stop to grow, because according to the Super-DJ already has the next project with a Super-singer-in the Pipeline: Charlie Puth.

New Song by Charlie Puth and Zedd

With his voice, Charlie Puth touched many people, and so far, we know Aden him in front of all of his soulful and modern ball. “The Way I Am” is the last Single from 2018, published by the singer. With DJ Zedd to give it to now apparently a new Single, the particular Charlie, seems extremely excited, as you can see from the Zedd gepusteten Chat on Instagram: “I get this certain feeling in this Song.. actually, I hate to break it to hypen things so high, but wow!”

.@CharliePuth and @Zedd are teasing that they have a collab on the way via their Instagram Stories.🤫👀 pic.twitter.com/U8mT07KiQG — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumor) April 24, 2020