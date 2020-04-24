New for the Apple TV: Drama with Chris Evans, Comedy with Farrell Wants to



Peter Müller, Halyna Kubiv



As of today, a new crime series launches on Apple TV: “Concealed”. However, Apple’s rights to a Comedy, with Want backed up Farrell.





Defending Jacob – Concealed © IMDB / Apple TV+

Today, on the 24. April Apple TV+ the new series “Defending Jacob” in his program, who carries Concealed, in Germany, the title “”. It is about a young man who is accused of murdering a classmate and what is the accusation from his family. In addition to Chris Evans (“Avengers”, “Captain America”) star in the Thriller, Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey,” “The Gentelmen”) and when he opened his eyes, Martell (“It”, “It is, Chapter 2”). The first episode of the series has at least

IMDB high reviews:

: 8.3 points out of 10 possible, however, based on currently there are only 23 votes.

However, Deadline reports a new job that Apple has issued. Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd will appear in eight episodes of the comprehensive series with the title “the Shrink Next Door”. This is a black Comedy that explores the relationship of a psychiatrist (Paul Rudd) and his patient (Will Ferrell). The doctor is slowly taking over the personality of the patient, and sneaks into his home and company, “The Shrink Next Door” is based on real events that were already last year, a popular Podcast based on. Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd were already together in front of the camera, also in a Comedy”

Anchorman – The legend returns

“(2013). In spite of their rather entertaining character in the Comedy a few has prophetic scenes to the development of the media industry: “Our viewers don’t want to hear how shit everything is, you want to hear how great they are. And at the end of cats.”