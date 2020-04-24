Millie Bobbie Brown: “Enola Holmes” will run on Netflix

In the “Enola Holmes” slips “Stranger Things”-Star Millie Bobby Brown in the role of the little sister of the Detective brothers Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. But when it comes to the crunch, she’s been left alone. How she copes with the will to see soon to be on Netflix.

A young detective to rival their big brothers in mind – you could understand Millie Bobbie brown’s latest role is almost as a metaphor for your real life as a Hollywood actress. Since 2018, we know that youth book series “Enola Holmes” with the “Stranger Things”Star in the main role being made into a movie, now the release is imminent – but not in the movie: According to “Hollywood Reporter” has Netflix the worldwide rights (except China) on the Film, which focuses on the 14-year-old sister of Sherlock Holmes is, secured.

In the year 2019 Millie on Instagram gave a small preview on their main role in the "Enola Holmes".

“Enola Holmes”: A died put youth crime-film adaptation



The Film is based on the “Enola Holmes mysteries”, a Fiction series by the American author Nancy Springer, about the adventures of the boy detective Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. In the Film, it is, in particular, to the mysterious Disappearance of their mother Eudoria Holmes at the age of 16. Birthday go. She asks her brothers to help in the investigation, however, must find that the are more interested in to send you back to school. So she takes matters into her own hands and escapes to London. But there you device right in the middle of a dark conspiracy.

With Henry Cavill (“The Witcher”) as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin (“The hunger games”) as Mycroft Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter (“Harry Potter”) as a mother Eudoria Holmes is busy “Enola Holmes” star. The screenplay was written by Jack Thorne (“A Long Way Down”) and is directed by Harry Bradbeer (“Fleabag”). When exactly can we see the adventures of Enola on Netflix, is not fixed yet.

