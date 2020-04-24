MCU-Star announces the return of a villain to · KINO.de

In “Spider-Man: Homecoming” we saw already Mac Gargan, better known as the villain Scorpion. Celebrating the debut in “Spider-Man 3” finally, a decent MCU?

In 2017, the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, in which Peter Parker (Tom Holland) appeared to a first Solo-MCU-an adventure by using his spider powers against various villains fought. One of his adversary Mac Gargan (Michael Mando), the arms deal, he had burst and made sure that the villain ended up in prison was. That Gargan has since this defeat the idea of revenge is understandable, and possibly lead to a return of the creep.

Be the actor, Michael Mando, also known as Nacho from “Better Call Saul” brought again his MCU return to the conversation. In a question and answer session in Reddit, he said to the Scorpions ‘ next appearance, he can currently confirm anything or deny. The emphasis he put on “up to date”, and the Fans the prospect that they will soon have certainty.

There seems to be so, a return, indeed to initiate, otherwise, Michael Mando would not have incited well-so the hopes of the Fans. On Twitter she posted of the cast of Mac Gargan in addition, recently, a picture of yourself – with a Scorpion-Emoji as a title:

Despite the lack of words is a much more eloquent Tweet. That Mando You could pop up in “Spider-man 3” again, the actor in an Interview with Steve Varley suspect. On the question of whether there is a Chance that the Marvel Fans Scorpion could re-meet, replied the actor: “there’s a Chance. (…) There is always a Chance.“

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmA7s-mv_6k(/embed)

In “Spider-Man: Homecoming” has not Mac Gargan to undergo its Transformation to Scorpion yet. But in a Post-Credit Scene, he encounters his weapons dealer Toomes (Michael Keaton) and asks him who It is hiding behind Spider-man, because he not only wants revenge. A further announcement that we will not meet in future only on Scorpion?

Could Scorpion be a member of the Sinister Six?

Not only is our beloved super heroes have formed a community, even among the antagonists, there is a group with the really cool name “Sinister Six”. The members may change but it will always. Her Comic-book debut had the Sinister Six already in the first edition of “The Amazing Spider-Man”. Also in the 2018 published PS4 game “Spider-Man” had to fight as Peter Parker against the group, which was led by Doctor Octopus, and continue to be Mister Negative, Electro, Rhino, Vulture, and Scorpion holdings.

A Film debut it was for the Sinister Six, it would be so, that Spidey encounters in the next movie on six opponents, especially because in “Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, many villains were introduced. In addition to Scorpion, the Vulture transforming Toomes as a member of the gang would be definitely conceivable. In addition, Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine) could, padded lens pouch case (Michael Chernus) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) could belong to it, unless he faked his death in “Far From Home” was just a fake. Possibly Sandman or doctor Octopus could take the sixth Position.

Since Sony owns the rights to the villains of the Spider-Verse, it’s unclear if the Sinister Six are all part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But not only for the Fans of the MCU, it is a long desire that the Sinister Six are finally see on the cinema screen. In an Interview with Vanity Fair the “Homecoming” and “Far From Home” – producer, Amy Pascal, that she finally wants to get started with a movie about the villain group for the Drew Goddard (“World war Z”), a script has been written: “I’m just waiting for Drew is ready to direct. I would make everything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me that he wants it.“

Because so far, however, nothing has been officially confirmed, we need to be patient for some more time. But maybe we’ll actually Scorpion in “Spider-Man 3”, the 16. July 2021 in the US cinemas to start. If it remains at this date, is due to the current Corona-crisis, however still not sure.

