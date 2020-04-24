Leon ground: voice of Denzel Washington is dead
The actor Leon soil has died at the age of 61 years, surprisingly, such as “t-online” reports. The sad news is said to have confirmed his Agency is part of the Portal. He is best known for his roles in the RTL TV-series “Behind bars” or in the “Rosenheim-Cops” and, above all, as a synchronous speaker for the voices of Denzel Washington, Jason Statham or Will Smith.
The 61-Year-old is supposed to be succumbed to his cancer.
He borrowed, among other things, Wesley Snipes, Ted Danson, Samuel L. Jackson, Laurence Fishburne, James Belushi, and Idris Elba in his voice. Most recently, he synchronized Jason Stathams voice as Deckard Shaw in 2019 released Action Film “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”.