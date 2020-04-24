Leon soil is dead: cancer Drama! Voice actors and Actresses (61) died

Actor Leon soil, here in 2006 with his then-girlfriend Birgit hatred at an award ceremony, at the age of 61 years, unexpectedly died. Image: Jens Kalaene / picture-alliance / dpa

He was the German dubbing voice of Denzel Washington, Jason Statham and other action-movie heroes – now Leon is dead ground, completely unexpected. The actor was only 61 years old.

As an actor, Leon ground was as well as as a voice-over a number of years successfully. Now, the German entertainment world mourns the loss of the native of Kiel, on 18. April 2020, passed away at the age of only 61 years, suddenly and unexpectedly. The agencies Voting, confirmed and Media sponsors in Berlin on Wednesday, citing his personal environment. Earlier, several media had reported about it.

Leon soil is dead: voice actor died at age 61 of cancer

On the death of the Leon soil t-online.de first reported “”. The actor and synchronous speaker to a Facebook message from “Fox and the Crew,” according to on the weekend of cancer have died. How long Leon fought against the insidious disease, was not notified. Leon soil is survived by his Ex-wife Jutta floor as well as two daughters named Stella and Luna.

Leon ground made as an actor and Director career

Leon soil, was born in July of 1958, as Dietrich Georg ground in Kiel, the light of the world, learned the acting craft from scratch. In Salzburg, studied the floor at the “Mozarteum”, the subjects of acting and directing and was also trained in singing. As a stage actor booth Leon soil, among other things, in Salzburg, Bremen, Graz and Berlin to the stage and proved his Talent in many different roles, from Shakespeare to Tucholsky proof. In addition, Leon ground appeared as a theatre Director and took over the staging of the “Open relationship” and “In the night all taxes are gray”.

Mourning for Leon soil: The were his most important roles in Film and television

Also in Film and television Leon ground was a familiar face. So, the native of Kiel was to see, among others, in productions such as “Polizeiruf 110”, “der Bulle von Tölz” or “Alarm for Cobra 11 – The motorway police”, and also played in “The red mile”, “The guard”, or “In all friendship”. Among the last roles that took Leon, the soil, the performances in “The Rosenheim Cops”, “Soko Wismar” and “New handmade Warder”.

Also in “Behind bars – The women’s prison” he had a role. The RTL TV-series with Katy Karrenbauer told from everyday life in a women’s prison. Karrenbauer remembered on Tuesday for Facebook to your colleagues: “Your voice, your style and your great game, as well as Much of our time together will stay with me always, in a colorful memory.”

Leon soil is the German dubbing voice of Denzel Washington, Jason Statham and co.

The German audience is likely to remain Leon the ground, however, as the voice of well-known Action-hero best remembered. Leon ground took over the German Synchronisation of Hollywood stars such as Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes, Jason Statham or Samuel L. Jackson and borrowed in addition, Laurence Fishburne, James Belushi, and Idris Elba his voice in various film roles.Most recently his voice was heard, for example, in the action film “John Wick: Chapter 3” with Keanu Reeves – in the German version he set to music the actor Lance Reddick, who played the Concierge Charon.

Have you read it? Suicide Drama at the age of 33! Playmate takes the life

Follow News.de at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find hot News, latest Videos, great competitions and the direct wire to the editorial office.