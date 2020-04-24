Leisure: How about a living room concert?

Many musicians, artists, and other creative Influencers offer their Fans will continue their performances and over the Internet

Of

Sophie Judge

Since a few weeks, the output restrictions. This means, among other things, no cinema, no theatre and not a concert. Pleasing some of the events are in the digital age, the Internet is shifting: there is a movie rental from movie theaters, Online readings as well as theatre pieces and concerts in the live stream. The offer is plentiful, here’s an Overview:

Some of the houses of culture, such as in Munich or Berlinhave a Online program with Theater and concerts. Since 10. April is transferred from the marionette theatre of Munich, the magic flute. Under the Berlin live concerts of modern artists, events, and theatre are daily performances to see in the live stream. Some museums even offer virtual tours.

On the Instagram-, Facebook – and Youtube-channels of the bookseller Hugendubel every Monday at 21 p.m., the Lockdown reading. The writer Mareike Fallwickl and the book dealer Florian Valerius introduce exciting books and give reading recommendations, and have the free time to go home in flight. The books can be ordered there. Or you can ask local booksellers and support them.

In the music scene, Chris Martin did with Coldplay in March, the beginning of the living room concerts. Other musicians such as John Legend and Hozier joined the movement to #togethera Thome of the charity organization Global Citizen, and played with the live transmission also from home. The German equivalent of delivery under #wirbleiben home.

On the Website of TV Noir Stars almost daily, virtual concerts, which are free of charge. You can support the artist directly with the purchase of a ticket on a donation basis. Many musicians can download it to your Social Media channels, recordings and live streams high.

In addition, there are more offers:

The Pianist Ludovico Einaudi played out of his living room a short concert, on the Facebook channel of the environmental organization Greenpeace, with which he regularly works together to.

Since the Band Metallica had to cancel some appearances on the concerts instead Youtubewhere you on Mondays at 1 PM start.

Passenger sings every Sunday from 20 clock live on Youtube, Rae Garvey on Thursdays at 19 PM.

Even the car manufacturer’s Seat with power: the Case of the “Seat” Sessions will give on Wednesday at 12 o’clock, also on the Video platform, various artists your Best. Some of the musicians seems to make the boredom particularly productive, so you will share short daily Transfers.

The Pianist Igor Levit, plays for about a month every day a concert from home, which can be heard from 19 clock on Twitter.

Gary Barlow of Take That stream in his “Crooner Session” from the age of 18 at selected Songs with other musicians on Twitter.

The Austrians Julian le Play and the French group Christine & the Queens also play at 18 o’clock on their respective Instagram channels.

At 21 o’clock Oh, you hear of Wonder and Awolnation to 22 at Tori sings Kelly.

The singer Miley Cyrus speaks in their daily Podcast, “Bright-Minded” with other Stars on many different everyday and serious issues.

For Fans of poetry, the writer Rupi Kaur, best known for her short love poems known, for example, Workshops on your Instagram Account. These are held irregularly, but can also be used on your profile.

A good Overview of musical events under the Blog Ticketmaster, where daily concerts of the current day, as well as an Overview of regularly scheduled live streams are. And for those who prefer to own music, is: Why not start at home a private living room concert? It does not have to be with Internet transfer, but exactly the same: the doors and Windows.