Koalas to the Bush fire cured, and in the Wilderness, dismissed

Image: Tross Jones / Shutterstock.com

There is good news from Australia: After the devastating Bush fires, could be cured 26 Koalas and re-releasing them to the Wild.

For the Koala hospital in Australia that is a “heart-warming day“.

Koalas to the Bush fire cured

The Koala-Hospital in the Australian Port Macquarie fires in the South-East of the continent, according to the fierce forest 26 Koalas includedwho escaped from the fire. The clinic is after a total of six months managed to heal the animals completely. Now the Koalas are allowed to return back into nature.

“There is a warmth of heart is for us to day“ says Clinic Manager Sue Ahston, “makes So many animals back into their previous habitat, some of the suspend, even on your own tree, we are very happy”, – stated in the press release. And because it has rained in the past six months, could also recover the area where the Koalas live normally, faster than experts assumed.

Devastating consequences of Bush fires

Between September and March, severe Bush fires in Australia. About were 12.5 million acres of Land destroyed. Also the wildlife was badly affected by the fire. Thousands of Koalas are killed by the flames. A lot of them could not escape and simply sat on your trees. The worst of it has hit the state of New South Wales. The Population of the animals is about, according to the environmental organisation WWF, to 80 to 85 percent declined.