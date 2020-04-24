Kim Jong-Un: Trump referred to reports of disease as a wrong

Trump: reports on Kim Jong-UN’s disease are “wrong”



US President, Donald Trump has referred to the reports on the alleged critical condition of the North Korean ruler Kim Jong-Un as incorrect. He think that, for example, a report by the news channel CNN was not right.

Image: AP

“I think the report was wrong,” Trump said on Thursday (local time) to reporters in the White house. He had heard that it was based on “old documents”. “We have a good relationship with North Korea. I have a good relationship with Kim Jong-Un, and I hope it goes good for him,” added Trump.

The President dismissed – CNN – a station that is reported to be most critical of him-again as a “fake news”. CNN had reported, citing findings of the U.S. intelligence services, that Kim was after a heart surgery in critical condition.

The government in South Korea, however, had reacted sceptically to the report. Also, the US military had declared on Wednesday, to assume that Kim had full control of the country and the armed forces. Reliable information on the situation in North Korea is largely isolated from the outside world, there was first. Kim’s age is estimated to be in South Korea for 36 years. (sda/dpa/afp/reu)

