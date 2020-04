Laura Feiersinger has it in the Bravo Sports managed. Not now, not here, but in 2005, when David Beckham with Real Madrid in the province of Styria trained. Selfies were the big thing, so the girl grabbed a life-size Beck’s made of cardboard and went on a pilgrimage to Irdning. “He has signed on the figure,” recalls the 27-year-old girl from Salzburg. A photo of this memorable scene was in the Bravo printed. What a summer.