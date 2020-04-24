Khloé Kardashian: Tristan Thompson as a sperm donor

Father of the potential second baby is supposed to be the basketball player that she already has a two year old daughter True. In the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ revealed the 35-Year-old: “I leave may 25 ova freezing, but that does not mean that one of them is in the end healthy, too. The only way to go for sure, to have a strong Embryo, it is to mix the egg with the sperm and when you go through such a process, then you would also have the best guarantee possible that it will end up a success.”

The Reflections you shared in the series, your Schwesten Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. “I’m going to give to me for five days of hormone injections, and the injections were in order. I don’t know why, but I thought, ‘Oh, Ok. That’s not so bad.'” And the sperm donor? “Yes, I have a sperm donor. Yes, Tristan,” she shared. The fact that the two are no longer together, but it was strange. “He needs to sign paperwork that he is going to be my sperm donor. But you never know. What if I in three years, someone to marry and then say, ‘you Know what? I don’t want to.'” Tristan is standing fully behind her, so Khloé. “I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and me, but I really feel better when I know that there are five Embryos are somewhere frozen.”

BANG Showbiz