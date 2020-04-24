Justin Bieber: Hailey don’t want a Baby!

Baby-trouble in the Bieber’s?

Hailey and Justin Bieber from present in the network are always super happy to regularly send data to us the Lovebirds with sweet Selfies. But now could dark clouds over the two to raise, because according to US media reports, for to it more and more often Zoff between the two come.

The Reason: The Kids! The “Love Yourself”-the artist said in the past that he could hardly wait to be a father. In view of the fact that the musician and the Model wanted to lose no time and to only a few weeks of relationship in front of the altar occurred, is suspected, a lot of Fans, that is just as fast offspring could follow – but no!

Hailey Bieber-will – still – no children

Because there probably has to talk also Hailey Bieber have a word and want to Insiders, according to a no children with Biebs – at least, not yet! As the “Globe”magazine reported, feel the 23-Year-old just yet too youngto be a mother. The Junior theme is currently on ice, that’s the Model recently confirmed himself:

At the Moment, I’m taking the anti-baby-pill, which suppressed my period,

was Hailey in an Interview with the US-“Glamour” in the open.

More the Beauty did not want to give the price, however, but the fact is that we must not rejoice so quickly probably about a Baby in the house Bieber. Whether the discrepancies in terms of family planning, possibly for renewed Trouble in Paradise? Unclear! But at least in the case of “Instagram” to show the two of them are still super in love.