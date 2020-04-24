Joe Biden: Badass Video of the US President Donald Trump – politics abroad

Donald Trump (73) derided his opponents in the race for the White house as a “Sleepy Joe” – sleepy Joe. But in the meantime, Ex-Vice-President Joe Biden (77) woke up, apparently.

The Democrat switched in the last week of an election campaign Spot, from which it is said: He is Trump “devastating”.

At the heart of this accusation: The U.S. President had slept through the pandemic and all places on the government in China familiar. He admitted that there is in the USA more and more Corona-Deaths than in any other country.

Trump had one of his sharpest choice fighters inside of the leash: daughter Ivanka (38). And the bite back immediately.

The election campaign 2020 is finally opened, and the key words: Corona, China, and the economy.

“The Trump-government has not prepared for the pandemic,” says the Biden Video that has been seen alone on Twitter, around twelve million Times. The accusations that Barack Obama’s Ex-Deputy, the Americans want to convince to throw Trump in November, from the White house, are tough:

Donald Trump left our country unprepared and unprotected for the worst public health and economic crisis in our lifetime â and now we’re paying the price. pic.twitter.com/aCxcqQqUqw — Joe Biden (@Joe Biden) April 18, 2020

► On the 27. January, Biden had asked for in a comment in the “USA Today” that the United States must immediately send experts to China to investigate the situation there.

But Trump had blind trust in the government in Beijing!

► The document lists the Tweets to the US President, in which his countrymen assured: “China has worked hard to control the Virus. The USA appreciate the Effort and transparency. I would like to thank President Xi for it.“

► In January and February, Trump had praised on Twitter or in Interviews, the Regime in Beijing 15 times. At the same time, the Coronavirus spread over the earth.

► Although Trump claimed today that he had closed the US borders to travelers from China, already at an early stage, are still in February, 40 000 people unchecked from China to the USA entered.

► 26 million Americans have now lost their Job. A recession is unavoidable in order to.

► More than 30 000 Americans have officially died of the consequences of Covid-19 – more than in any other country in the world.

► Trump had failed to protect Americans from the worst health and economic crisis in decades. The US citizens paid the price.

The Video is just one example of Biden’s attacks, hoping, in spite of the Corona-crisis in a TV debate with the President – if necessary by Video-conference: “I can’t wait to debate with Donald Trump. Whether Zoom, Skype, Hangouts, or in person – at any time and wherever he wants.“

In an Interview with Biden that Trump should put a stop to this called, to talk about Corona and spread false information.

“It is the Best for us, when the only Person we hear from the White house to add something to that, would be Dr. Fauci” said Biden. Is meant to be America’s Top virologist and Director of the National Institute for infectious diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci (79), has objected to the President again and again.

Ivanka jumps Papa Trump to the side

This was too much for trump’s daughter Ivanka. She shot back on Twitter. “Dr. Birx is a Colonel in the Army and is a technical expert who has dedicated her life to fighting infectious diseases,” she wrote in the direction of Biden on Twitter.

Dr. Birx is an Army Colonel and a subject matter expert who has dedicated her life to fighting infectious diseases. Why shouldnât she also be able to speak? âœJoe Biden: Dr. Anthony Fauci should be ‘only person’ in the public hears from during COVID-19 crisisâùhttps://t.co/K8AsHJLtdA — Ivanka Trump (@Ivanka Trump) April 21, 2020

Refers to Dr. Deborah Birx (64). It is actually been an expert on Aids vaccines, and in March of Trump to the coordinator of the Corona Task Force, appointed after it was increasingly came to tensions between the President and Dr. Fauci.

The First daughter tweeted a series of articles, the prices, the crisis management of her father. So his Team is not located in the distribution of the ventilators of the national civil protection in the right place, as it sent to the States, but directly to the hospitals supplied.

In fact, the bottlenecks are bypassed, in the meantime, in the USA, and the annual production is 30 000 to 200 000 units. Even New York, the epicenter of the Corona-hell, could now borrow ventilators in Michigan or Massachusetts. All of the Americans, who needed a ventilator, have yet to get one, too.

Ivanka, who calls himself “a consultant for the creation of Jobs”, also stressed that the government had helped more than one Million small businesses with less than ten employees with loans, in order to survive the crisis.

Over one million small businesses with fewer than 10 workers have received support through the Paycheck Protection Program. #PPP funds ensure businesses of all sizes have the resources they need to survive these challenging time. — Ivanka Trump (@Ivanka Trump) April 22, 2020

And the President Trump fuelled protests from U.S. citizens, to open the country even against the advice of virologists at once, for transactions, tweeted her: “Peaceful protests and freedom of Assembly are an American Tradition that should always be protected …”

You did not mention, however, is that many of the protesters were armed with assault rifles. For this, they asked them to wear masks: “We can simultaneously protect our rights and our health.”

Peaceful protest & freedom of assembly are beautiful American tradition that should always be protected. If you choose to exercise your 1st Amendment rights, please practice social distancing & wear a face covering. We can protect our rights & our health at the same time. ðŸºðŸ — Ivanka Trump (@Ivanka Trump) April 22, 2020

If Ivanka’s will be enough help for her father, is questionable. So far, Joe Biden’s campaign, bright seems to be, as Trump should be dear.

Evidence: at Present, it looks in several polls for the President and everything else as well. Then his opponent is in four key States ahead of him: to Florida: (46 to 42 percent), Michigan (49 to 41 percent), Pennsylvania (50 to 42 percent) and Wisconsin (43 to 40 percent).

Trump had won in 2016 in all of these States.

Hope for New York: The Americans want Biden to donate simply no money. When it comes to campaign cash, the Democrat with 57 to 244 million, with the fat of 187 million dollars behind the President.