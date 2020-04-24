Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Corona thwarted wedding plans

Actually, Pop Star Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex wanted to kick Rodriguez up in front of the altar. However, the Coronavirus has shaken up the wedding plans of the two neatly by each other.

More, due to the current Situation is uncertain: “We must now go with the Flow,” said the Ex-Baseball player in the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. Currently, the health and safety have the highest priority.

However, the 44-Year-old does not spoil the mood. Addressed on the car celebrated the birthday of his daughter, Ella, said Rodriguezmaybe you would have a Drive-Through wedding celebrations. “It would be cheaper,” he joked.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez been together since the beginning of 2017. The marriage of the Ex-Baseball player made in March of last year. The knee is the case, he should have, in his own words, secretly and six months of planned training.

With such a dream girl like J. Lo, the request should sit too, as the perfect preparation is a mandatory thing. Only recently charmed the 50-year-old singer to her Fans with this incredibly hot Bikini photo:

Her last big appearance was Lopez together with Shakira in the half-time break of the Super Bowl. The joint Show had triggered great enthusiasm among the spectators in the stadium and in front of the TV. Lopez sang in the Halftime Show of their biggest Hits, “Jenny from the Block”, “Waiting for Tonight” and “Let’s Get Loud”.

