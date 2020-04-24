Instead of the cinema release: This is a Streaming-record-spectacle is now also in the German home-cinema – cinema News

Due to the Corona pandemic in the U.S.-home cinema instead of the cinema, published in “Troll 2” had, according to the Studio, the best VoD ever Start. Now the colorful animation spectacle appeared also in Germany.

Troll-Queen Poppy (original voice: Anna Kendrick / German voice of: Lena Meyer-Landrut) loves to “Troll 2”, the pop music and celebrating with your friends in rush time. But as the nasty rock Troll leader Barb (Rachel Bloom) wants her country with Rock’n’Roll, subjugate, go Poppy with a buddy Branch (Justin Timberlake / Mark Forster), to stop them. In the process, they discovered that there are, in addition to the Pop-trolls, many of the other Troll tribes, which of Funk, Country, Techno, or classical driving…

“Troll 2 – Troll’s World Tour” was originally supposed to start in the cinema, has been released due to the Corona pandemic now, but also in Germany directly for home cinema.

How successful this measure may be, it has been shown before in the United States: There Troll 2 “on 10”. April as a Video-on-Demand published and as a 48-hour Leihversion according to Universal with the best Digital startup of all time, a record hung.

Mark Forster and Lena Meyer-Landrut: “Troll 2 – Troll’s World Tour” with all-star cast

The brightly colored fur of the Troll creature may seem to the untrained glance, at first unfamiliar, but the voices of the cute music junkies are likely the many familiar – in Germany, you could win as already for the predecessor “Trolls” of the singer Lena Meyer-Landrut and Pop-Star Mark Forster for the main roles.

This seems in particular with a view on the US occupation is very suitable: For there, too, lent a powerful voice, such Stars as Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden and Sam Rockwell the trolls cast their votes.

The result is, therefore, not only see, but also hear and represents the rare case of an animation Sequels that surpasses its predecessor house:

FILM releases-CRITICISM to “Troll 2”

“Meteora World Tour” since the 23. April 2020 VoD Leihversion, among other things, to Amazon Prime* in the Sky Store, and on Apple TV available. The Film is after the payment for 30 days in your library. You got him started, stay you to View within 48 hours.

