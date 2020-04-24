If your son is under suspicion of murder

Prosecutor Andy Barber (Chris Evans) is faced with a crime in the narrowest environment: His 14-year-old son Jacob (when he opened his eyes, Martell) to have stabbed a classmate. In the eyes of the neighborhood, he is a murderer, Jacob but claims to be innocent.

More and more evidence come to light that speak out against his statements, however. Andy and Laurie (Michelle Dockery) will want to protect your son though, to realize how little you actually know about him.

Evans sees his father

“It was a bit disconcerting. When Andy is with his tie in the kitchen and a coffee makes, then it feels, as I would watch my Dad. I’m old,” says Evans Esquire. For his role, the 40-Year-old to be inspired by the relationship with his father.

The 17-year-old when he opened his eyes, Martell says to “Backstage” about his role as the alleged killer: “So strong I pushed me as an actor, never.” Recently, the actor in 2019, was to be seen in the “Knives Out”.

The Show plays with concern

To TV Insider Michelle Dockery reveals that each Episode will deliver a Cliffhanger – when Watching the series itself was hammered again and again to the breath.

A disturbing feeling of moving through all eight episodes: “The Show raises questions: How far would you go to protect your family? Can you believe your child? Are you doing it?”

“Defending Jacob” is the 24. April on Apple TV.

In 2016, they delighted us with their colorful hair great in the cinema, the quirky Googly eyes-essence via Streaming return. In the new part of the six Troll have types of a genre of music dedicated to – Country, Funk, classical, Pop, Rock, and Techno.

Queen Barb, the Queen of hard rock, but has no desire for any other Sound. She wants to destroy all other music styles, only Rock and through the Trolls-world echoes. Poppy and Branch try to protect the Sound of the universe, and to stop barb’s evil Mission, you ally with all the other Trolls.

High-Profile Voice Cast

In the German version, among other things, Lena Meyer-Landrut (Poppy) and Mark Forster (Branch) borrow the Trolls cast their votes in the English Version Kendrick are next to Anna and Justin Timberlake, among others, also stars Dwayne Johnson and Kelly listen Clarkson.

“Trolls World Tour” from 23. April as a Video-on-Demand.

The mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is not a job too hard. His latest Mission could cost him his life: A mafia boss has been looking for out of prison after his kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) – Rake him raise and go to the underworld, where arms dealers and drug dealers rule.

That Director Sam Hargrave (known from the Marvel universe, where he appeared as Captain-America-Double by Chris Evans) has a Stuntman Background, is visible: In this action Thriller, there is a barrage of gunfights, car chases and bloody battles.

“Tyler Rake: Extraction” from the 24. April on Netflix.

Mindy Kaling presents well on Netflix, their new Coming-of-Age Comedy For the Indian-American teenage girl Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is it going in the school. In the final year to change something.

Devi and her two best Friends, they want to reinvent themselves and finally cool to be. Devi tries to find between the cultural values of her mother and of growing up in California, their own identity.

“Never Have I Ever” is from the 27. April on Netflix.

