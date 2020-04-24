How to write a Billie-Eilish-Song: brother Finneas reveals his secrets

What makes Billie-Eilish-Songs so so good? The have asked many, and now, finally, song writer Finneas himself explains to us what is hidden behind the Hits and what its secrets are.

Hardly anyone had in the last few years, so a success Billie Eilish can recorded. The newcomer came out of nowhere and filled with their EP, large halls, and dominated the Charts. With their debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” you wrote at the Grammys in this year history. All of this would hardly be possible without her brother Finneas, who writes the Songs, and innovative pop songs produced. In the meantime, he has also released his own EP, and with other Stars such as Selena Gomez, Tove Lo, and Camila Cabello worked. In an Interview with “Pitchfork“gives us Finneas now exclusive insights into his working processes.

Billie’s Eilishs fascinating darkness



A particularly fascinating is the contrast between the dark and gloomy worlds of sound and Billie’s soft voice. It is quite clear, as Finneas’s going on, if you compare his music with that of his sister, because is not so dark, and it also follows a lot of reinforced classic Popschematawhile structures in the case of Eilish Songs are often new, such as, for example, “ilomilo”.

When Producing songs Finneas most out of a single point, which then serves as a guide for the rest of the Sound. This includes, for example, sounds that he takes in his surroundings and then in the sound bed was used to serve him. In “Watch” this is the high head, for example Lighting a Streichholzsthat Finneas has alienated and even partially dissolves.

While many of the other artists always want to make everything sound very natural, is not afraid of Finneas to enter prior to this new Terrain and Atmospheres by infinite Loops, layers, and Alienation to create and to meet so obviously a nerve. In “lists before I go” describes Finneas: “I think we never had such a stark change. This Song has such a dark Textureso dark Sounds!”. In contrast, the simple, shallow Piano at the beginning-chords , the a whole lot of Radiate heat and suggest, how much discomfort just lurking a few bars later on us.

Finneas is playing with harmony



It is also very exciting, as specifically Finneas harmony uses and, in General, with the instrumentation very few bypasses. One gets the feeling that in every Song something different happens, always there are small Shifts, small caches, which again for a new Goosebumps attack worry. Since it can occur already times that a Beat droppet much later than we are used to it, or the beginning and end of a single track to two completely different Songs sound. “One of the things I try in my production, is to contribute in some way to Shifts of moods to articulate,” explains the producer.

Finneas goes economical with harmony to, and continues at Billie more on Shimmer, Wabern and Twitching, to the attraction of your darkness further. It is a kind of Hyper-realismbecause of the wonders a producer brings real moods and Sounds to boil over and linked to you so that you take in the Interplay of new forms. In the end the mood stays with him through it Hundreds Vocalsthat lay on top of each other and in a Metamorphosis to squirm through our ear canals of different Shape. As in “Ocean Eyes”, or Beats, he turns around, with my own recordings, refreshes, or chaotic pulsation can.

