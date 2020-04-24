How do parents with works of art of the Small?

If a children are proud of the drawings present, put parents in somewhat of a bind. The fantasy offers or questions, what is that supposed to be? An expert reveals Tricks how to react smart.

With the Works of art the love Small the is such a thing. Parents should praise children for every Doodle or honestly say, if you like it that way or you can see on the pictures nothing at all?

“Neither the one nor the other,” says Nicola Schmidt. Instead, the education expert has a Trick of Europe. “The important thing is not to rate the stuff. Then you do not need to lie. Instead, we what we see or feel to say,” advises the author of the book “Educate without Scolding”.

Drawings describe and evaluate

So you could say: “since so many colors are distributed,” or “Oh, there’s so many lines, there’s me dizzy like a carousel”. Another response might be: “Ah, a Dolphin. I can see a lot better than last Time.” You could expand the thing, and explain: “As you can correctly identify that you’re having fun. If the Dolphin gets to be just a tad, to recognize him better.”

The question remains, what to do with all the Works of art power: keep for eternity, or to the Marie Kondo method, procedure, and say: You have made me happy, but now it is time to go? Nicola Schmidt advises, only a few drawings to repeal: “For example, three images, on which the first heads are, and the first horse looks like a horse,” she suggests.

No pictures to throw away secretly

For older children, you should involve the child with. It says “cancel all”, you have to do that too. It warns Schmidt“Parents should then throw away anything secretly. Because children remember.” It can, however, be the right question is crucial. Who starts the conversation with “we Want to sort out a few paintings?”, ‘ve already lost.

“Ask no questions to which a “no” is not an Option for you,” warns the expert. Smarter would therefore be: “What are the three images we want to keep?” The question of the three most beautiful land every year in an art portfolio.

Nicola Schmidt has a tip about how parents Works of art at least not forever have to keep. “Because the session takes most of a child, if it takes off, you can process them to a calendar, and adult children as a gift.” Thus, parents are the Problem at some point, and the child must decide what the Works of art is.