Home office Draft in the NFL without big Surprises

The only real Surprise in the first round of the NFL Draft could provide for the end of an Era. After a business with the Miami Dolphins picked up the Green Bay Packers 26. Position Quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers of for years Aaron Rodgers mentioned, one of the best players in the Football League on this Position. Rodgers is 36 years old. “I’m super excited,” said the 21-year-old Love the TV channel ESPN. “I can learn a lot Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers succeeded once unexpectedly Brett Favre as a playmaker for the Packers and is considered one of the best Quarterbacks in the history of the strongest Football League in the world. Immediately after the decision, there was first speculation that New England Patriots Rodgers as the successor of Tom Brady commit could. Whichv 43 years old Brady had the Club after 20 years and six Victories in the Super Bowl in the direction of Tampa Bay Buccaneers leave. The Patriots gave up their right of access in the first round of the Los Angeles Chargers from.

Instead of one Night, with fireworks and boat rides Las Vegas the first round was the most important NFL event in accordance with the Super Bowl one for the team, although unchanged, with serious consequences, but because of the Corona-Pandemic not the bombastic Show of the past years.

All coaches and managers worked from home and goods via the Internet, telephone and mobile phone contact. Major technical glitches, there were not. Because the usual embrace with the new professionals was not possible on stage, promised League Boss Roger Goodell a different Form of fun and was on a Twitter to see a shared Video, as he pass receiver Jerry Jeudy for the Song “Toosie Slide” by Drake danced. The Draft is seven rounds and three days.

As expected, the chosen Cincinnati Bengals with the first Pick for Quarterback Joe Burrow. He had 60 thrown Touchdown passes last the Heisman Trophy as the best College Football player of the USA get and also with the Louisiana State University the national championship won. “A dream come true,” said Burrow in an Interview on ESPN.

Burrow was the first of a total of three Quarterbacks among the first six selected players. The Miami Dolphins decided to go for Tua Tagovailoa, the outstanding Talent is to certify that was, however, due to a hip injury as questionable. The Los Angeles Chargers chose Justin Herbert as a new playmaker.

At the Draft, the NFL must select a team from the young players. The worst teams have the biggest selection. So the League wants to make over the years, seen for equal opportunities, the decisions are therefore important and to the last Detail, calculated. The teams are allowed to swap their positions.

dpa