Have you recognized these “Game of Thrones”-Star? · KINO.de

Under the helmet of the Mandalorian a “Game of Thrones”-Star hiding already, in episode 6 a former colleague joined also. Have you recognized it?

– Caution: follow the spoilers for episode 6 of “The Mandalorian”! –

The “Star Wars”universe is now famous for hiding in all his films great Hollywood Stars. After all, Bond actor Daniel Craig in “Star Wars 7: the awakening of the Power was” in a Stormtrooper suit, and in “The last Jedi” played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a short appearance as an Alien.

The “Star Wars”series “The Mandalorian” according to this Tradition, in nothing, from the protagonists themselves. After all, Game of Thrones is hiding underneath, “” and “Narcos”-Star Pedro Pascal. In episode 6, “The prisoner”, he received support from a former colleague, what are likely to have some missed.

Behind the knife-wielding Xi’an, the Mando at the time of its liberation character guides, hides, finally, the actress Natalia Tena. Who starred in “Game of Thrones” across multiple seasons, the wildling woman Osha. “Harry Potter”-Fans of Natalia Tena know in addition, as a sorceress Nymphadora Tonks.

Returns Natalia Tena in season 2 of “The Mandalorian”?

In “The Mandalorian” she was disguised, now as members of the Alien-kind Twi’leks are pretty good. Under all the Make-Up you are likely to have some Fans not recognized. The same is probably true for some other Star from “The Mandalorian”. After all, an MCU-Director is hidden in the series:

The chances are not bad at all, that we will see Natalia Tena in season 2 of “The Mandalorian”. Your mercenary colleague Mayfield (Bill Burr), we also learned in episode 6 to know, to return in the next Season. Since he was locked up at the end of the Episode with the Xi’an in a cell, it is not unlikely that they will ever come back together. After all, you still have an account with Mando open…

