“Get dressed as a girl”

The “Queen of Pop” Madonna is said to have advised the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson once, for a music video “like a girl get dressed” – the Songwriter and music producer Kenneth Edmonds claims at least.

Edmons, called as a producer also, “Babyface” and for some of the biggest Pop Hits of Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men is responsible, telling of the incident between the two music greats in the framework of his presence in the entertainment show VERZUZ, in the case of the producers, songwriters and artists in various “Battles” via Instagram compete with each other Live.

Edmonds played in the course of the competition to Michael Jackson’s Song “In The Closet”, he had once co-produced. Subsequently, he recalled a story of Jackson, the Madonna to him have been advised to dress more feminine. On this proposal, Jacko should have been indignant, “‘Babyface, can you believe that she wants me to dress like a girl!”– quoted by Edmonds Jackson and tells more: “He said: ‘I would never do That. He said: ‘she has been trying to change everything. It was crazy’… He was very upset about it.“

Jackson and Madonna had originally intended for “In the Closet”, which was released in 1991 on the Album “Dangerous” work. Jackson had asked you to write based on the title, alluding probably to the contrary of some kind of Coming-out, a lyrics. In a former Interview with ROLLING STONE Madonna said: “I started, words and a variety of ideas to write down, but when I presented them to him, he liked you. I think all he wanted was a provocative title. In the end, he didn’t want the content of the song … somehow the title“.