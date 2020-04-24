Generous donation of 6 million dollars

The ‘Crazy in Love’-Hitmacherin together is currently working under the Banner of your Foundation BeyGOOD with the Twitter-founder Jack Dorsey. She had a number of non-profit organizations, especially now during the Corona pandemic, a point of contact for people with psychological and mental problems, a generous donation to.

A Statement on the website of the 38-year-old singer informed the Fans about the action and the motive behind it. “BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental, personal and health burden that weighs on the shoulders of the indispensable workers during the COVID-19-pandemic,” it says. Particularly African Americans usually belong to the working class and the professional classes, are now needed at the moment needed most. “In our large cities, African-Americans represented Occupations, a disproportionately large share of the labour force in these essential and you will need mental support and care, including Tests and medical services, food and food supplies, both during and after the crisis.” BeyGOOD and Jack Dorsey’s Start-up Small Fund donated therefore EUR 5.5 million to the UCLA and also work with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI), in order to secure, in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit mental support. The donation is a Kitchen also to the United Memorial Medical Centre, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, No Kid Hungry, World Central, and Dia De La Mujer Latina to help.