“Fortnite”: concert by Rapper Travis Scott creates user record

One hundred players land on an island, who survives is the winner. With this simple game principle of “Fornite was: Battle Royale” is one of the most played Games ever.
His own record-breaking “Fortnite”, however, if it is more than just a video game. Manufacturer Epic Games draws with spectacular Events, always the attention – for example, if the developers bring in six million, “Fortnite”users at the same time, a black hole staring. And also for their most recent PR move on the part of the creators have a big.
For a performance by Travis Scott and the game world turned into the night on Friday in a gigantic virtual concert stage. 12.3 million people, according to Epic Games the same time in the game and experienced the Show of the rapper live – a new record. The number of actual viewers is much higher, since numerous Streamer broadcast the Event via platforms like Twitch and YouTube.
Scott excels with his performance the previous best mark of the manufacturer Marshmello, who had played over a year ago, also a concert in the “Fortnite” and, with 10.7 million users, a new maximum value established. For comparison: Outside of such Events, the record for concurrent players at 8.3 million. Was established in October 2018, as the game in South Korea appeared.
In terms of Live experience, the Show of Travis Scott sat in the “Fortnite”-the universe is setting new standards. In The Case Of Marshmello it was very colorfultemporarily effects, such as the Lack of gravity used. Nevertheless, the artist stood still classic on a stage and in front of the audience.
For Scott, these structures were dissolved completely. Ten minutes, an ever-changing “Fortnite”-the universe turned to Travis Scott, who ended up as a huge hologram on the map.
A recording of the first performance:
At the core of the players lived an interactive Version of the music video to his new Song “The Scotts”, which celebrated the Event in its Premiere. While the Soundtrack is changed, and also to hear other Hits of the 27-Year-old as “Goosebumps” and “Sicko fashion” were, flew to the spectator about the card, dove to the sea floor and floated through the universe.
For Travis Scott, the Corona means a pandemic, like many other artists that he currently can play no major offline concerts. Also Scott’s appearance as a Headliner at the Coachella Festival, which should have taken place in mid-April, has been postponed. In “Fortnite” plays the Rapper this weekend, but with a few more In-Game concerts. Here is the data.