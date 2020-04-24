“Fenty Beauty” – Rihanna brings a blush and a Bronzer on the market!

“Fenty Beauty”



Rihanna has under her cosmetics Label “Fenty Beauty” two new Beauty beauties for the face brought out.

Actually, Fans of Rihanna may want to only one thing: Finally a new Song, a very own. Not a Feature with anyone. Rihanna, however, is also continue to not be swayed, and brings instead a song, two new Make-up products in your Beauty-Label “Fenty Beauty” on the market.

Fresh color on your face with blush and Bronzer

A new cream blush and a cream Bronzer to get the Best out of your complexion out. Fresh color to get the faces through these great products – the opinion is the “Umbrella”singer.

Better FaceTime-performances by “Fenty Beauty”

On Instagram, Rihanna shows your sales talent: “FaceTime calls will be much better! Makes you on the

@fentybeauty-Cream blush and cream bronzer in focus, well with your Make-up to blend so it looks natural and uses it in these times, when your skin could use a little Shine and fresh color. In addition, I have developed a new Face-Shaping-brush, with your Make-up effortlessly apply can.“

Rihanna pays attention to a variety of color palette

Important Rihanna was really something for everyone. Thus, there is the new cream blush in ten different colors. The Bronzer is available in seven shades.

You don’t get Rihanna enough? Then you click on necessarily in our Stream.