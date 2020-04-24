Corona From! Mega-Event in Munich is cancelled – many of the Top Stars had already agreed to

ofSascha Karowski close

Already in Berlin-established Mega-Festival should come in September to Munich. Now the Corona-cancellation is official.

The Lollapalooza Festival should be in the The Olympic Park and the Olympic hall after Munich to come.

should be in the and the after Several world stars were already promised.

Meanwhile, the Corona-cancellation is official.

Update from the 23. April 2020: The international Superstars would be in September, as Miley Cyrus or David Gooda in the The Olympic Park occurred, however, because of the Corona-Crisis can the Super Bloom Festival this year will not take place. The Premiere of the giant event is therefore postponed to next year, an exact date is already determined. The Premiere of the new Munich festival will now take place on 4. and 5.9.2021 in the Olympic Park instead.

“This decision makes us very sad because we had introduced to you this year, incredibly fond of the new and playful world of the super-blooms”, shared the Organizer with. “However, the safety and health is, of course, all of our visitors, and artists and Crews in the first place, and in light of the current decisions we are seeing at the moment, unfortunately, no way for the Festival to align.”

Currently, a solution for the already purchased will work into it Tickets to find the target as quickly as possible be informed.

A giant Festival is coming to Munich – Now: World-famous Mega-Stars have promised

Update of 19. February 2020: The SUPER bloom Festival on comes 5. and 6. September after Munich. It is for the first Time in the Olympic hall and in the The Olympic Park take place.

Now, the organisers have the Line-Up to be announced. Not all of them are world-famous Mega-Stars. Like last year, will again this year David Guetta to see and listen to. But other World stars how Miley Cyrus, the Pussycat Dolls, Alice Merton, furnace brook, and Jonas Blue on the list with the artists that will perform there.

But also in Germany well-known artists to come SUPER bloom Festival. Among other things, the Rapper Apache 207 and Loredana. As it is on the Website the organiser is, however, still “many more” artists after Munich. You may be curious as to which Stars still the way in the Olympic hall and the The Olympic Park will find.

For 2020: New large Festival in Munich planned – It is already known to the world

The initial report from the 18. September 2019:

Munich – The Lollapalooza Festival will come to the Olympic site in Munich. According to information from our newspaper, the organizer and the Olympia Park GmbH are available shortly before the signature of the contracts. A spokesman for the GmbH confirmed on Monday: “We are in talks.” In its home country, the USA and now also Europe, a successful Festival is to receive, in Munich, however, a different name.

It is a visitor’s magnet in Berlin. About 70,000 people have visited on the first day of the Lollapalooza Festival on the Olympic site. It was the fourth edition of the event in the Federal capital, at the David Guetta on 7. September as the main attraction in the stadium and Jasper. Before that, there were other stages, info stands (political and apolitical), drama, art, installations, and crafts, in two days, more than 60 Bands and musicians played.

Lollapalooza: the Festival in September 2020 in Munich?

All the no longer to be offered only in the Berlin Olympic grounds, but also on the Munich. According to information from our newspaper, the agreements between the Olympia Park GmbH and the organizer of the signature are ready, an appointment is advised: 5. and 6. September 2020.

The event is not to hot Lollapalooza, but super bloom. The organizers are the same. They promise a new Festival for Munich, where it should not go exclusively to music. Also, theatre, urban art, Workshops, and readings will be offered. The objective is a cooperation with local partners.

Lollapalooza: the Festival might look like in Munich

The speech is of four stages, one of them in the stadium, another in the hall. The organizers expect to start with around 45,000 visitors for a two-day Festival, in the coming years, however, with 85,000 guests in three days. That would be of the order of magnitude of about with the “city Mash” comparable.

The Supervisory Board is thrilled. “When the get to the and it attracts visitors to the Park, then I think that’s really good,” says the city Council and AR is a member of the Thomas Ranft (FDP). “Life in the Park is always good. The Park has as a revenue opportunity in the leasing business.“ Another Board member said: “That would be a fantastic win for the Olympic Park and the city.”

Lollapalooza it is for 2015 in Europe

The Lollapalooza Festival is originally from the United States, and is there as a music festival featuring Alternative Rock, Rap, and punk rock Bands, Dance, Comedy, fashion and arts, since 1991, a cultural size. Since 2005 the Festival is held exclusively in Grant Park of Chicago. Since 2011, there is a spin-off of the event in Chile, Brazil and Argentina. In 2015, the Lollapalooza, held for the first time in Europe, first of all, on the grounds of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin.

The term Lollapalooza comes probably from the early 1900’s and means “outstanding example” or “extremely Impressive”. The Festival founder Perry Farrell is supposed to have said according to this name decided, after he had heard the term in a short film of the Three Stooges from the actor Moe Howard.

Sascha Karowski

