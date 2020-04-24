Closet Diving: finding treasure in your own closet – Fashion_Beauty

“Closet Diving” refers to the Trend to Dive in your own wardrobe. We introduce you to 5 spring trends that you probably have at home already.

If you are struggling with an overcrowded wardrobe is to Clean out uses the time of the lock downs for minimalist tischere approaches and structured, in order to tame the Chaos. However, a few things you shouldn’t give away, perhaps, since they could initiate Trends for the spring. Who is smart, dive into the Depths of his closet.

The fashion world has already started a long time in order to invent strong new, but the Old again and again to upgrade. The Comeback is considered now as a real Innovation. So we don’t need to buy perhaps the crisis of the burden of getting rid of new things, when we really need them, because we have something Similar already. For fashion fans, this may be difficult, but it is precisely here that the creativity of the New combination uses the possibilities of the Old. “Fashion Detox” is, therefore, the first Trend of sustainability, which we will hopefully receive.

“Closet Diving” is popular on Social networks. There is a good Chance that you will fall in love when you Dive into a piece of clothing. Who will still put value on Trends that can look at the latest spring trends, and in the case of the treasure hunt in your own closet for inspiration.

Cool with Denim

In the case of Denim on Denim, any combination is allowed, from Skinny to Oversized. The combination of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are celebrating a Revival.

Celebration of country life

Cottage Core is another Social Media phenomenon, the trendet straight at TikTok. This includes: MIDI dresses, knitted cardigans, Barbour Jackne, head scarves, massive Boots on the feet, and a raffia basket in Hand. Here you can find also Second Hand a lot.

Retro Love

The ‘ 70s remain with us! Wallpaper pattern, velvet dresses, Polo shirts and washed-out jewel tones, large sun glasses, belts and College Pumps are now fully in the Trend.

Love Affair: a Blazer and flowers

Floral dresses and Oversized Blazer: This combination is also not new, because it works so well. This also shows again: It doesn’t have to be complicated.

Triumph of romance

It may not be a lot more romantic than with summer dresses.

long, often white cotton dresses with lots of fabric layers, ruffles, and puff sleeves. The new item with an optional waist belt.

Also the combination with basket pockets is a spring/summer classic: