Climate strike in Switzerland – Greta? What, Greta?

Today, Friday, the climate young people are on strike again – in the middle of the epidemic. You fight against it, to be forgotten.

Corona also sees as a way to gather energy: climate activist Stephanie Wyss. Photo: zVg

The attack is postponed. “It is not the time,” says Stephanie Wyss, Climate activist and Soziologiestudentin. Specialist Area: Financial Centre. Wyss haste be for diesen spring made a lot of. You wanted to attack the banks. In particular, in the case of the national Bank sees a need for action. The 22-Year-Old calls together with their comrades-in-arms a green financial center, want to about Investments in fossil energy prohibit.